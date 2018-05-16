Sports Watching & Wondering

King James is in serious trouble!

None of us expected that it would be easy for him and his Cavaliers, since they had to go to Boston to play the lead leading Celtics. His Cavaliers had dispatched the Toronto Raptors, but it wasn’t easy. He had to dig very, very deep to ﬁnd the energy to overcome them. He is on a courageous team, but they do not have an abundance of talent, so the King has had to carry a greater share of the load, for most of this season.

The Celtics won the ﬁrst game rather easily. The King faught hard, because that is what he does. However, it was not enough. The bad news is that the Celtics will likely defeat him and his Cavaliers. The good news is that if the Cavaliers lose, King James is more likely to move to Los Angeles. I do hope that he will come, since Los Angeles is where he ought to be. No one should actually live in Cleveland if they can live in Southern California.

Kevin Durant is the engine that drives the Golden State Warriors. The incredible Steph Curry made them great, but Durant is the one who is taking them to the next level. Curry was out with injuries for a signiﬁcant part of the season. However, the Warriors did not miss a beat. It was Curry who turned the Warriors into champions. It is Durant, who is now carrying the team, and in my opinion, Is the Most Valuable Player in the NBA.

The Rockets-Warriors game had to be a big disappointment to Chris Paul. He left the Clippers to go to the Rockets in his quest to win an NBA title. The Rockets are an outstanding team, but they are likely to get swept by the Warriors. Chris Paul is a great basketball player, but it has always seemed to me that he thought that he is better than he actually is. If, unbelievably, the Rockets defeat the Warriors, I will be among the ﬁrst to testify to his greatness.

TIGER’S BACK – I made a big mistake last Sunday, I made a telephone call to Michelle, who is my ﬁ rst daughter. She was out of her mind, “Tiger’s back,” she shouted and then she added, “He is going to win. Are you watching him on television?” she asked.

Honesty compelled me to tell her that I was not watching, and that he was not going to win this tournament.

Because of her excitement, I turned on the television to watch him play. I was amazed, since this new Tiger was beginning to resemble the old one, when he was winning all of those Tournaments. He looked healthy and conﬁ dent, and he was in striking distance of the lead. Seeing that, I could not resist, and I watched the entire match. Tiger did not win, but he scared the leader, and he reminded all of us just how great he used to be. He is not likely to be that great again, but he doesn’t have to be, in order to win some tournaments. So, since I was once one of his most devoted fans, and because of my daughter, I have rejoined Tiger’s army.

