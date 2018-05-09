Sports Watching & Wondering

I think that most of us will agree that the NBA season is too long. However, if I was the one who was selling tickets, each season would probably last 12 months.

However, after what seems like an eternity, the season is ﬁnally over and the playoffs have begun. The results, so far, have been about what we expected. The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by the incredible LeBron James have eliminated the Toronto Raptors, and they are waiting to play the winner of the Series between Boston and Philadelphia.

Boston has a 3-1 lead over Philadelphia in their series, so they are likely to face Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Championship. The Cavaliers will be favored to eliminate the Celtics, in their quest for another NBA Championship trophy. However, they are aware of how dangerous the Celtics can be. When a team plays against Boston, they are playing against Celtic pride and history, which makes them such tough competitors. However, the Cavaliers should prevail, and they should win this series in 4 games, or less.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors are expected to battle to become the Champions of the Western Conference. This will be a tough series for both teams. The Houston Rockets with James Harden and Chris Paul have become a dominating team. The Golden State Warriors would normally be a prohibitive favorite to win the series, except that Steph Curry has just returned to the team, after recovering from some serious injuries. If he is unable to play well, then the Rockets will be favored to win.

The Championship series is likely to be between the Cavaliers and the Rockets. If that is indeed the case, then I predict that the Cavaliers will win the NBA Championship after an extremely hard-fought Series. There are no easy games left for anyone to play. James is determined to win, and so are Harden, and Curry. At least one of them has to lose, and to suffer the heartbreak that will accompany that defeat. These are exciting times for all of them, but not an easy ones.

However, since we fans cannot predict what the outcomes will be, they will have to play the games for us and for themselves. Many of the fans will not be able to concentrate on anything else, until the ﬁ nal game has been played. At that time, we will know the losers and winners. As Herman Edwards will tell you, “This is why they play the game.” He could have also added, “This is why the fans have to watch.”

