Sports Watching & Wondering

IT IS BIG DOG TIME!

Teams in the NBA play the regular season in order to qualify for the playoffs. Because, if you can get into the playoffs, then you have the opportunity to compete for the championship. Additionally, when the two teams meet, the one with the best won-loss record has the advantage of playing most of the games on their home court.

Usually, but not always, the team with the best record and the home court advantage will emerge victoriously. However, that does not always happen, so as sportscaster Herm Edwards has said many times, “That is why they play the games.”

So, now the NBA is down to its Elite Eight. It seems to me that the winner of the Houston Rockets versus the Golden State Warriors will be the ultimate NBA Champions. I am assuming that Houston will defeat Utah, and that Golden State will get a win over New Orleans.

In the Eastern Conference, Toronto will battle Cleveland, while Boston duels with Philadelphia. The Cavaliers have LeBron James, and while they are tough, they are no longer invincible. However, I do believe that James will use his leadership, and his incredible athletic ability to get the win for the Cavaliers. Likewise, I would not be shocked if Toronto managed to upset them. They are a great team, with excellent coaching.

Also, in the Eastern Conference, Boston Celtics will face Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia is ﬁelding a young star-studded team. However, they have not been in playoff competition, since the electric light was invented. This is new territory for them, and the Celtics are probably the most fundamentally sound team in the NBA. McDonald’s knows hamburgers. The Celtics know basketball. So, look for the Cavaliers to ultimately face the Celtics. But, do not bet the room rent on this series.

Meanwhile, back at the Ranch, the Houston Rockets will quickly eliminate the Utah Jazz, while the Golden State Warriors are dispensing with the New Orleans Hornets. The Warriors are a terrifying team, even without the sharpshooting Step Curry. However, there is big trouble here for them, since they must face the terrifying Houston Rockets, who are led by the Beard. This is the series that I think that most of the Fans are interested in. This will be Big Dog versus Big Dog.

Please allow me the opportunity to say thank you to Antonio Gates, who played tight end for the Chargers for 15 years. He did not play football while he was in college. He played basketball, instead. However, someone saw that he had NFL possibilities and urged him to try to play for the Chargers. He did, and he became one of the best athletes to ever play that position. All of his fans hope that his career in the NFL will continue, as a Coach, or in some other capacity.

Will we ever be able to see the Dodgers or USC on regular television?

Email: Jorrogers@aol.com