Sports Watching & Wondering

The King is in Trouble!

If you have read any of my previous columns, you already know that I am an unabashed fan of LeBron James. He is much more than a superb athlete. It is true that he has won several championships, but there is more to him than that. He has ﬁnanced an academy for youngsters in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He is an owner, or part owner of several businesses. His net worth is reported to be around $600 million.

While he is a great athlete, he is also an unselﬁsh one. While he always wants his team to win, he is willing to share that glory with his teammates. Various injuries and circumstances have kept his team, the Cavaliers, from being the dominant team that they have been in the past. So, as this article is being written, the Cavaliers are locked into a 2-2 contest with the Indiana Pacers. If the Cavaliers are fortunate enough to win this series, they will likely have to face either Boston or Philadelphia. Either of these teams will be favored over the Cavaliers. This will mean that the season would be over for King James.

A loss like this would be disappointing for the King, but he would not dwell on it, since there are new challenges on the horizon for him. The likeliest scenario is that he will play next season in Los Angeles. I strongly suspect that will be the case. Also, it is generally assumed that he will be playing for the Lakers. That may happen, but I also think there’s a real possibility that he may choose to play for the Clippers.

James is the ultimate businessman, and he likes to have access and a working relationship with the owner. That might be possible with Steve Ballmer, but the Lakers management structure is much more complex. By complex, I do not mean bad, but there are more people involved, so their decision-making process is likely to be more complicated.

It is also possible that James will play for Cleveland next season. In that case, he will have to ﬁnd at least two very talented players to add to the team. He will have to contend with powerhouses like Golden State, Houston, Boston, and Philadelphia. One more thing, while James is in remarkably good physical shape, the wear and tear on his body is starting to take its toll. The King is doing a great job of holding off Father Time, but that can only last for so long.

Please count me among those who would like to see him join a Los Angeles team. His presence here would bring back some of the excitement that we used to have, when the Lakers ruled the roost. As you may have noticed, it has been very quiet in Los Angeles during playoff time.

