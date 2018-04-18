Sports Watching & Wondering

The Boss Threw Me Out!

I was sneaking by the Boss’s Ofﬁce, but he saw me and called me in. “Write something exciting this week”, he said. I replied by telling him that there was kind of a lull, and that it was not my fault. Usually, this time of the year the Lakers and sometimes the Clippers are having NBA Playoff Games. However, this year neither team made the Playoffs. However, the Boss was not listening, or did not care to listen to what I was saying.

So, I tried to think on my feet, and that is never easy for me. I wondered about the Dodgers, but they have gotten off to a slow start. There are many Soccer games being played these days, but I did not grow up with that Sport, so I do not know much about it.

A thought hit me, the Rams and the Chargers are doing some of the training that they do, before the real training season begins. I thought that might be satisfying and acceptable to him, but then I knew that it would not be. I was now a desperate man. Someone, somewhere had to be doing something that was exciting, so that I could write about it. My life depended upon me ﬁnding out just what that was I just heard the boss’s footsteps, so I hid in one of the closets. That was close!

The biggest news in local sports at this time is the Japanese Baseball Player from Japan. His name is Shohei Ohtani, and he plays Baseball for the Anaheim Angels. He is both a ﬁrst baseman and a pitcher. On days when he is not pitching, he is often the designated hitter. He is the ﬁrst of a new breed of baseball players, and so far, he has been unbelievably great.

He does speak some English, but he prefers to use the Interpreter who has been provided for him.

Unbelievably, for a native of Japan, he is 6’5” tall. He has quickly become one of the most interesting Athletes in the world, and the lineup of companies that want him to do Commercials for them, will circle an entire block.

I will be traveling to Anaheim to watch him play. I will try to see if I can get a selﬁe, which will show the two of us together. That may sound improbable to you, but I am going to give it a shot.

While I am traveling, I am hoping that both the Clippers and the Lakers make the playoffs next year. That will give me something exciting to write about, and I will try to avoid the boss until then.

