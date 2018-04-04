Sports Watching & Wondering

Dr. King Led the United States and the World to a Better Place!

Before Dr. King led the Birmingham boycott, the southern part of the United States was legally segregated, and the de facto segregation in the north was more rampant than it is today. The push-back by the various police organizations was swift and usually violent. During that time, Dr. King was both attacked and jailed. However, he persevered with his nonviolent approach to change, and while things are not perfect, they are so much better than they were before. He was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

Today’s sports fans routinely watch integrated teams playing in states like Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. These teams often have African American quarterbacks, and other stars, leading their football teams. We also have basketball stars and African American referees and other ofﬁcials. For the most part, they do not get any special notice, as they go about their activities. Not many people think about the fact that just a few years ago, this could not be happening. Thank you again, Dr. King.

Most people have discovered that they can live harmoniously with people of other races and creeds. However, some people don’t feel that way, and they never will. For the most part, that is their problem, and they can live with it if they choose to do so.

As for myself, Dr. King was, and is, one of my major inspirations, and we were privileged to have him on Earth, even for just a short time.

Email: Jorrogers@aol.co,