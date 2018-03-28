Sports Watching & Wondering

I am starting this column by congratulating the courageous high school students, especially those from Florida, for the work that they are doing to make this a better and safer world.

It is one thing for those who predict the outcomes of the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, and another for the teams to actually win these games. Bracketotology is fun, and it is usually harmless, unless you bet the rent money on the games. Not many people would have predicted that number one Virginia would be upset by an opponent, whose name I cannot remember. However, this always happens, and from that point on, most of the brackets are useless.

Michigan, Loyola Chicago, Villanova, and Kansas are the four remaining teams, and they will play on Saturday night in San Antonio. I pick Kansas to win it all, and I am going to make a very small wager.

The “One & Done” approach to collegiate basketball is not a good thing for the young athletes, who use this approach. First, it diminishes the value of a real education. Many of the athletes try to do enough schoolwork to stay eligible to play on the basketball teams. However, when their season is over, many of them stop attending classes. Unfortunately for them, most will not gain employment in the NBA. Many of them are reluctant to try to become real students, so they just past time by hanging out.

Since the athletic programs make so much money for the various colleges, the NCAA should be required to give a second chance to those individuals who would like to become students again. They should also be required to provide some ﬁnancial assistance. In today’s world, young men without an education or skill are dangerous to society, and to themselves.

The Los Angeles Rams have been busy improving their roster. The latest addition is Ndamukong Suh, who is an outstanding defensive lineman. He is an All-Star, in every sense of the word. That is the good news. The bad news is that it appears that he really attempts to destroy any of his opponents. This has led to ﬁ nes, penalties and suspensions. He first demonstrated these traits while he was playing college football at Nebraska. His presence will make the Rams a stronger team, and we all hope a better one.

Everyone else may know how this happened, but I did not. So, I have been puzzled that Dennis Rodman, and Kim Jong Un, the head of North Korea are such good friends. Nobody goes to North Korea. After worrying about this for several years, I ﬁnally mentioned this to my brother Neal. Without a moments hesitation, he told me, “I know how they met.” “Tell me how”, I shouted. “They have the same Barber”, he replied.

