Sports Watching & Wondering

Tiger & Venus-Back to the Future!

I knew that Tiger Woods would be playing golf last weekend, but I decided I would not pay much, if any, attention to his return. After watching him in many of his failed attempts to come back, I had decided that it was over for him, and that he was the only person who did not know that. His golﬁ ng career had become just one injury report after another.

On the few occasions when he was able to play, he played poorly and did not make the cuts. So, it seemed obvious

to me, if not to Tiger that his career was over. However, as it turns out, I was wrong again. Tiger seems to be as healthy as he ever was, even if he is not playing as well as he had in the past. That being said, he made a strong run at winning the Tournament last Sunday.

He was wearing one of his trademark red shirts and there was an air of conﬁdence about him.

The crowd sensed that something unusual might be happening as he stayed close to the leaders. I am not a golfer, but I have observed that most of them get real nervous near the ﬁ nish of the matches. This one was no different. Tiger closed strongly, but he lost the match by just one stroke. While this was disappointing, it was a good omen for his future matches. It is not important, but I used to be a real Tiger fan. Not so much anymore, but I do root for him, and I wish him well. He seems to be fully recovered from his long string of back injuries. If indeed that is true, then look for Tiger to roar again.

As for Venus, I was always in love with her, and I am one of her most loyal fans. Early in her career, she had such great athleticism, and she consistently hit the ball harder than any woman had done before. Even though her game terriﬁed most of her opponents, she remained a very sweet ladylike person. To see her play was to love her.

There was a time when it seems that Venus would be the queen of tennis for at least the next 15 years. Many of us had that kind of expectation. Then, little sister Serena came along and took the tennis crown for herself. Venus, although she must’ve been heartbroken, graciously stepped aside and supported Serena.

Then, inexplicably medical issues began to plague Venus, and she lost some of her athleticism, speed and power. On some occasions, she was unable to play at all, but she was always there to support Serena. She has come a long way back, but she will never be able to reach her previous championship form. However, she enjoys playing, and she wins more often than she loses. She just won a match over Serena, who is returning to competitive tennis after giving birth to her daughter. That will probably be the last time that she gets a win over Serena, unless there are some more children on the way.

The Williams sisters are the toast of the international tennis community, and that makes all of us happy. I do not know the baby’s name, but look for her at center court, in about 16 years.

