Sports Watching & Wondering

Venus and Serena Return!

The Williams sisters will be playing tennis at Indian Wells this weekend. They will be welcomed with open arms by all of the fans who will come to see them play. However, this time it is somewhat different, in that neither of them are expected to win the tournament. Venus is unable to win at the championship level, and this is Serena’s second tournament, after having her baby.

I have followed their careers with a great deal of interest since their ﬁrst tournament at Manhattan Beach, many years ago. At that time, Venus was the unquestioned star, and Serena had not yet blossomed. Serena was surly, and I commented on that, expressing my hope that they would become international stars.

I am happy to report that they have exceeded all of my expectations in every possible way. I do wish that Venus had not been plagued by various health issues. In the beginning of her career, she was incredibly athletic and powerful.

She was also a sweetheart to most of the fans. Then, Serena came along to dominate her, and the rest of the tennis world. I think that it is remarkable that Serena could crush Venus in a tennis match, and then that they could be so affectionate with each other. It was heartwarming to see.

I think that there is at least one more championship in Serena’s future, and I would not be shocked if she upset the odds, and does it at Indian Wells. While Serena took time off to become a mother, she has had a professional trainer for the past few years, and even though she was getting older, she was playing better. Welcome back sisters, we will be cheering for you.

If you like college football, then you will want to go to see UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins will be one of the most exciting college football teams in the nation. They hired Chip Kelly, whose teams do everything at warp speed. The Bruins will wear out their opponents, and then grind them up. You can expect that the Rose Bowl will be sold out for all of their games. Kelly believes in nutrition and conditioning, and his athletes never seem to get tired, even though their opponents may be gasping for air. He invented this style of football, and so far, no one else is been able to do it as well as he does.

As a Trojan fan, I was truly disappointed when they lost again to the Bruins in basketball. The game was played at Galen Center, one of the most beautiful arenas in the world. For many years, the Trojans played at the Sports Arena, and that facility was considered to be a slum. So, it was their excuse for not being able to recruit great players. At the same time, there is a school named Gonzaga. It is located somewhere in Washington State. They are not even on the map. Yet, somehow this tiny institution winds up having better basketball teams than either UCLA or USC. Why is that?

Congratulations to Kobe for winning an Oscar. I have not seen your movie, but I will before next week.

