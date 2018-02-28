Sports Watching & Wondering

Looking back, maybe the incredible success that Tiger Woods had early in his career was more than he could handle. He was certainly one of my heroes. It seemed to me that he was almost alone in a very hostile world, and it was his skill and courage that allowed him to overcome the many obstacles that were in his path.

Due to injuries and other problems, Tiger wasn’t unable to play competitive golf for many years, and it seemed like his career was over. However, in last week’s tournament he was competitive, and he showed ﬂashes of the old Tiger. Regrettably, for him and for us, he has become a very ill mannered competitor. He yells at his ball, and he seemed to be extremely angry when the ball did not go where he wanted it to go.

There may be others, but I have not observed any of the present-day golfers behaving so badly. His behavior seems to be saying to us, I am playing very well right now, but the ball is too stupid to do what it is supposed to do. It’s not my fault. Get over yourself, Tiger! I wish him well, but I am not a fan anymore.

I want to confess that I do not like cold weather. That is the main reason that I am in California. So, I have very mixed emotions when I watch the Winter Olympics. The skaters and the skiers have skill and determination beyond anything that I can contemplate. First of all, whether they know it or not, they are freezing. Secondly, it seems to me, that there must spend eight hours of every day of their lives practicing their routines.

I held my breath every time one of the skaters threw his partner into the air. It seemed to me that if the timing was off by one millionth of

a second, the partner could fall and ruin the routine, and possibly suffer a serious injury.

However, it was not possible to watch these great competitors without admiring their skill and their lifelong devotion to what they do. They demonstrate what people can accomplish when they dedicate themselves to some goals. My congratulations to all of them! Maybe the Olympics can be the safety valve that prevents us from having any more wars.

With the kind permission of my readers, I want to tell you that I want to see the movie, “Black Panthers”. It has already made a gillion dollars and all of the critics and the fans just love it. I didn’t know what to expect, when I joined the audience. I was immediately impressed by the awesome talent of the cast and the incredible special effects. However, the movie left me dazed and confused. I shared my feelings with my daughter, and she told me, “You need to see it again!”

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]