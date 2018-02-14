Sports Watching & Wondering

The Boston Celtics retired the jersey of Paul “The Truth” Pierce. It was an extremely emotional ceremony for the fans, the team, and for Paul. He was a high school basketball star in Inglewood, but he went to college in Arizona rather than attend UCLA or USC. Wonder why?

What does this city have to do, in order to keep it’s home grown athletes?

Chip Kelly is now the head football coach at UCLA. Before he took over at Oregon, they were a national joke. He turned them into champions. The Trojan community should be worried. As for myself, I am terriﬁed! Chip invented fast-paced college football. He stresses nutrition and conditioning. His teams will wear their opponents out, but they won’t get tired.

Thank Heaven for the Olympics. Prior to its beginning, I think that we were perilously close to having a Nuclear War. Such an event is too horrible to contemplate. Although there are those misguided people who seem to think that it would be fun. They are very wrong!

Meanwhile, back at Staples Center, the usual suspects are doing what they do.The Clippers, with a record of 29-26, are trying to hang on until Jerry West can work his magic. The Lakers, who are 23-32, are hoping that they can add some super stars for next season.

It is almost time for March Madness. I am remembering times when UCLA, USC, Long Beach State, Pepperdine, et al, were playing in this tournament. What has happened to us? Now, it is all about Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and the like. There will never be another John Wooden, but can’t the Los Angeles area produce another championship team?

I did not learn how to ice skate or to ski, so I am amazed at the skill levels of the Olympic athletes. They essentially dedicate their lives to mastering a sport in the hope that they will win a Gold Medal. Even after all that training, they may have to perform in freezing weather. My heart goes out to them as I comfortably watch on television.

I think that most of us will agree that LaVar Ball has been extraordinarily successful with his son’s and his businesses. From the reports that I have read, their products are being sold all over the world. However, it does appear to me that he seeks controversy, when it may not be needed in order for him to accomplish his goals. If he continues at the present pace, it may become counter-productive.

The weather is starting to warm up, that means that it is almost time for Dodger baseball. They have a good team, and in Dave Roberts, a great Manager. So, barring the unforeseen, they may get back to the World Series. The one thing that they cannot do, is to make their games available to most of their local television fans. Bummer!

