Sports Watching & Wondering

UNBELIEVABLE!!!

There is an old song which says, “You don’t pull on Superman’s Cape”, and they could have added, “You don’t mess with Belichick.” Everyone knows that he wins all of the big games. He intimidates the players on his own team as well as the ofﬁcials and his opponents. He is just a bad, bad man!

I picked the Patriots to win not only because of Brady, but especially because of Belichick. If you dare, take a good look at him, you will see all of your nightmares. Not only do you not want to play against his team, you do not want to be in the same city with him.

He terriﬁes his own coaches and especially his players. A glare from him and they will play their hearts out all day long. This intimidating factor also applies to the opposing coaches. When their teams are matched up against him, many of them are intimidated, this affects how the team plays the game. In addition, he also addresses like a zombie.

This year’s game was different, he was matched up against Doug Pederson. What Belichick found out was that Doug was not intimidated. He ran a trick play to score a touchdown. He also called for a pass on fourth down. It was completed and the Eagles kept the ball.

Coaches usually get conservative when they play against the Patriots. They lose their conﬁdence, and the players can feel it. So, there are almost already behind the game starts. However, this time Belichick went up against Pederson, a man who would not blink.

Honesty forces me to confess that I picked the Patriots to win the Super Bold. It is who they are, and it is what they do. However, this year was different, and I was wrong. That was my ﬁrst mistake this year, and probably my last one. Next year may be a rematch of the same two teams. Belichick and Brady will be back, and so will Pederson, with the quarterback of his choice. However, I do wish that the thugs who masquerade as fans could enjoy their teams victories without rioting and destroying public property.

Please give me the privilege of discussing LeGarrette Blount. He does not know it, but we have emotional connection. About 10 years ago, he played his ﬁrst college game. He was a running back for Oregon, and they played a televised game against Boise State. Oregon lost and Blount was walking off the ﬁeld, headed for his locker room. A player from the opposing team, tapped him on the shoulder, and said something to him.

Blount responded with a quick right hand cross that dropped his opponent to his knees. It was a thing of beauty. The following day, it was announced Blount would be banned from college football for life. I called the University of Oregon to plead his case with Coach Chip Kelly, who is now the head football coach at UCLA.

I was told that they would review the case, which they obviously did!

[Email:jorrogers@aol.com]