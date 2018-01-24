Sports Watching & Wondering

My choice for NFL Man of the Year is:

Colin Kaepernick

In my opinion, Mr. Kaepernick rightfully deserves this, as well as other honors for his courage in bringing attention to police brutality and other acts of discrimination against African American citizens. While he clearly understood that he was risking a still lucrative career in the National Football League, he chose instead to peacefully protest these kinds of activities.

He recognized the hypocrisy of standing with your hand over your heart, while ignoring the brutality that was being imposed upon many citizens of this country. His actions were quite controversial, but they were also instrumental in correcting many of the wrongs that it been ignored by both the citizens and the police. As a result, some of them have been corrected, although there is much work left to be done.

It is possible, even likely, that Mr.Kaepernick may never be allowed to play football again in the National Football League. I think that he understood that he was taking this risk, and decided to do it anyway. I want to be one of those who thanks him for his efforts and for his sacriﬁces. In my opinion, history will be very kind to him, as it is too many of our forefathers who made sacriﬁces on our behalf. Thank you, sir! I strongly suspect that Dr. King, Jackie Robinson, Muhamed Ali, and others are cheering you on.

Additionally, I do hope that the NFL owners and players will comment on some of the changes that resulted from your demonstrations. What you did was a good thing for the USA, as well as the NFL. Let us hope that the owners and that most of the players will support your efforts for the betterment of all of us.

As for the Super Bowl itself, it will be just another boring victory for the New England Patriots. They are invincible, and they will be playing against a team that is led by a backup quarterback. Someone should ask the Red Cross to prevent this game from being played. This year’s Super Bowl is somewhat unusual, in that there are no major African American athletes or personalities involved, as far as I have been able to determine.

