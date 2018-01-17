Sports Watching & Wondering

It’s Big Boy Time in the NFL!

The whole NFL is just a series of preliminary games before the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl. It does not matter who the opponent is, the Patriots will easily defeat them. In the meantime, they will say the right thing about how worried they are, and what a good opponent they are facing. Privately, they are chuckling and getting ready to go shopping.

After New England defeats Jacksonville, they will have to face the survivor of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both of these teams are playing with backup quarterbacks and that is all you need to know. In the meantime, the Patriots have to pretend that they are worried, and try to do so, without laughing out loud.

The Clippers and the Lakers

Everyone is trying to be optimistic, but the sad reality is that neither of these teams is likely to make the playoffs this year. The Clippers would have had a better chance if Chris Paul had elected to stay with the team, but he did not. So, that is that. The Clippers had a small window of opportunity, a few years back. However, they could not make their way through the early playoff games, and sadly fell by the wayside.

The Lakers have some talented young players, and they are going to make an effort to sign at least one, and possibly two superstars for next season. They are lusting after LeBron James, Paul George, and other NBA luminaries. They are also trying to ﬁnd a way to happily coexist with LaVar Ball. If they cannot ﬁnd a way to get along with him, then it is highly unlikely that any of the NBA’s super stars will be willing to join the team. If you have any suggestions as to how they can do that, then I am sure that Magic Johnson would like to hear from you.

UCLA & USC

I don’t have any explanation for the recent lack of success of these schools in the world of sports. Both of them used to have championship basketball, football, and baseball teams. Now, they are usually trending towards the middle of the pack. Because of the weather, and the glamour of living in Southern California, you would think that all of the top athletes would want to come here. However, if you thought that, you would be wrong. The most recent example of that is that the starting quarterback for the University of Alabama is from the state of Hawaii. How could that happen?

UCLA is attempting to reclaim its football success by the recent hiring of Chip Kelly. While he was at Oregon, he revolutionized college football, with his no huddle, quick striking offense. The Bruins are hoping that he can work the same magic for them. I think he will be able to do that.

USC, on the other hand, does not have a well-known head football coach. This lack of coaching experience was exploited by Ohio State, as they easily handled the Trojans.

The Mystery of Dennis Rodman

From what I have seen on television, Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea are very good friends. I am happy that they are, but it does not seem possible that they would ever meet, at least not to me. You cannot accidentally go to North Korea, since it is not on the way to anyplace else.

Additionally, I strongly suspect that Mr. Rodman does not know how to communicate in Korean. Mr. Jong-un is obviously not a basketball player. So, I am driving myself crazy trying to ﬁnd out how they met.

If any of the readers know, would you please share that information with me?

[Email: jorrogers@aol.com