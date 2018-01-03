Sports Watching & Wondering

The Good Times are Still Rolling!

So far, this year UCLA and USC are finished. Also, the Charges are done. None of the paciﬁc coast football teams were in the Rose Bowl. Is there anything left? You bet there is, the Rams will play the Falcons at the Coliseum this Saturday afternoon. Rams fans have been dreaming of this day since the team left to play in Anaheim. Then when they moved to St. Louis, it seemed unlikely that there would ever come back to the Coliseum. However, miracle of miracles, they are back, and they are in the hunt for the NFL Championship. The Rams are a good young team, with a brilliant young coach. They are up against the Atlanta Falcons, a playoff tested team, and they will not be favored to win. However, that does not bother them, because they overcame even great thoughts to get into the playoffs.

The Coliseum will be packed by both the new and the old fans of the program. The unbelievable has come to pass, and all of us all enjoying it. Since the Rams knew that they were already in the playoffs, they rested many of their regulars in the game against the 49ers. In my opinion, that was a very smart move since it gave the team an extra week of rest, in this long season.

The danger from the most recent forest ﬁres seems to be nearly over, and the weather is likely to be great, as usual. The Coliseum will be rocking, and the Rams will try not to disappoint. The reality is that the Rams are all that we have left.

The Dodges lost in the World Series. UCLA and USC ﬂamed out. The season is over for the Chargers. The Clippers and the Lakers are struggling. The Rams all that we have left. I feel good about our chances with Coach McVay at the helm. Maybe it is too early to hope that the Rams can get to the Super Bowl, or is it?

What happened to USC?

If you recall, last year a great young USC football team defeated a great experienced team from Penn State. That game introduced one of the countries best young quarterbacks Sam Darnold to the rest of the nation. He made a number of sensational plays, which he had to do, in order for the Trojans to come away with the victory.

So, expectations were high this year, since he was now more experienced, as were some of his other key players. However, for some unexplained reason, the Trojans did not live up to their expected potential. From time to time, they were absolutely pathetic in their weak efforts against Ohio State. Darnold did not play well, and the entire Trojan team had a most disappointing year.

It makes one wonder if this was a singular disappointment, or the beginning of a downward trend? Is Coach Helton ready for the challenge of coaching against the best coaches in college football?

The Clippers and the Lakers

Each of these teams is having a rough season. They are doing the best that they can do, on the extremely difﬁcult circumstances. Each of them is hoping that they will have LeBron James on their team next year. We will have to wait and see.

