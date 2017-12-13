Sports Watching & Wondering

The Rams are really back!

It was like old times at the Coliseum last Sunday. Two great teams on the ﬁeld, and only one of them could win. Since this is their hometown, most of the fans were rooting for them. However, the fans from Philadelphia were well represented. They are willing and enthusiastic travelers. Besides, it is very cold in Philadelphia this time of year.

The game itself was very exciting. Both the Eagles and the Rams have very young quarterbacks, but their talent level is extremely high. Each team played well, but the Eagles prevailed. In a way, this was a must game for the Rams, since they are unlikely to get a win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Waiting for them there is Russell Wilson, and playing against him is a nightmare. He is both an accurate passer and a gifted runner. Seattle is favored, and I pick them to come away with a win.

Meanwhile, back at Stub-Hub, the Chargers continued their remarkable resurgence with a 30-13 win, over the Washington Redskins. With a record of 7-6, they will play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday night. Coach Anthony Lynn has turned out to be a miracle worker. After all of these years, the team is ﬁnally ﬁghting hard in their efforts to become winners.

The younger Ball brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo will start playing professional basketball in Lithuania. I think that this will be very tough on LiAngelo who is 19, and even harder on LaMelo, who is only 16, and who is not yet a high school graduate. On the other hand, Mr. Ball has been successful so far, so he may have a plan to make this work. For all of their sakes, I certainly hope so..

The Universities of Georgia and Oklahoma will send their football teams to Pasadena to play in the 2018 Rose Bowl. In addition to the two exciting teams, there is an added bit of glamour since quarterback Baker Mayﬁeld won the Heisman Trophy this year. I also think that he was the best college player, however there were some behavioral issues on his part that may have allowed the Trophy to go to someone else.

USC has one of the greatest mascots in college football. They have Traveler, a beautiful white stallion, who dances and prances every time the Trojans score a touchdown. It is hard to imagine USC football, without him. Georgia, on the other hand, has a prized Bulldog. His name is Uga, and you can be sure that he will be at the Rose Bowl. He is an important part of the charm of that school.

Both the Clippers and the Lakers are struggling through this season. They missed an important window of opportunity and now, it seems to me, they’re going to have to break this team up, and then start rebuilding a better one. That is how the Boston Celtics did it. The Lakers have a number of talented young players, and while they still have a long ways to go, they do seem to be improving. So, there is reason to hope. It also seems that each of these teams is waiting and hoping that LeBron James will choose to join them next year.

I do not understand why USC, my old school, does not ever have a championship quality basketball team.

The team plays in the Galen Center, which just happens to be one of the most beautiful facilities in the world. In addition, they are located in beautiful, downtown Los Angeles, where there is a basketball court on nearly every corner, and the sun is always shining. So, please tell me why it is always Duke, or Gonzaga, or North Carolina, or Kentucky? UCLA gave the Trojans an inferiority complex, when the Bruins were coached by John Wooden. That was understandable, but now they have Steve Alford. So, enough already!

