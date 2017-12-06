Sports Watching & Wondering

EAGLES vs RAMS SHOW DOWN at the COLISEUM!

This is the dream game that every NFL Fan wants to see. It does not seem possible that it has happened so fast. Last year the Rams were pathetic. The team had a rookie quarterback, and it usually takes three or more years before they become successful, if they ever do. So, there was not much reason to be optimistic about a team which returned to Los Angeles, because it failed to win in St. Louis

Additionally, last year the Eagles also had their problems, and they were also being quarterbacked by a rookie. Rebuilding a team in the NFL is not an easy thing to do. If you do not believe me, then ask the Fans in Cleveland, or Washington.

However, here we are! The Eagles have a record of 10-2, and the Rams are 9-3. Could it get any better? The Rams have Jared Goff, and the Eagles have Carson Wentz, the most exciting of the new Quarterbacks. Both have strong arms and they are exciting to watch. Since the game is being played in Southern California, the weather conditions will likely be spectacular, and so will the game. I predict that the game will be a sellout, which will be a ﬁrst for the returning Rams.

When we turn away to the NBA, things don’t look so rosy. Both the Clippers and the Lakers are having losing seasons, and it looks like things will get worse, before they get better. I am hoping that Doc Rivers returns to coach the Clippers next season, but I do not know if he wants to do that, or if he will be given the opportunity. The Lakers won’t say so, but I think that they are deeply disappointed with the results so far.

There are great hopes and expectations that LeBron James will be playing in Los Angeles next year. While I think that it is highly likely that he will be here, I also think that he will choose the Clippers over the Lakers. King James is a businessman, who also plays basketball. He also likes to be in a position, which allows him to control his environment. The Lakers brain trust consists of Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, and LaVar Ball. If he goes to the Clippers, he will likely be dealing directly with billionaire owner, Steve Ballmer. This is the kind of relationship that I think would be most comfortable for the King. In addition to the NBA, the two of them might also collude on some outside projects. This is just my opinion, and I do not have any inside information.

Tiger Woods played in a golf tournament last week. I was watching it, but I did not expect him to do nearly as well as he did. For the ﬁrst couple of rounds, he almost looked like the Tiger of old. His drives going straight down the fairway, and he was putting exceptionally well. On the third day of the tournament, he lost his touch, possibly from the fatigue of not having played in a tournament for such a long while. However, he seemed healthy, so he may still have some more Championships left in him. The Golf World was happy to see him back, since when he plays, nearly everyone pays attention.

