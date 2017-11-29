Sports Watching & Wondering

The big news this week is that UCLA hired Chip Kelly to be their new head football coach. This move shows that the Bruins are serious about becoming a national football power again. While he was at Oregon, Kelly reinvented college football by speeding up the pace and eliminating the huddle. His four year record was 46 wins and only 7 losses.

His college success did not follow him to the NFL, where his overall record was a dismal 28-35.

The hiring of Kelly may create some tension at USC. Clay Helton is still something of a neophyte head coach and he has a big test coming this coming Friday when the Trojans play Stanford, at Santa Clara. His career at USC may depend on how well the Trojans play against the Cardinal. His problem is that David Shaw has Stanford playing excellent football. Earlier in the season, USC beat them. Then Notre Dame beat USC, and Stanford beat Notre Dame.

Now they meet again in the PAC-12 championship game. If I am Lynn Swann, and USC loses this game, I ﬁnd myself a championship caliber coach, right now!

The Rams Sean McVay has turned out to be a coaching genius.The team now has an 8-3, won-loss record, and there is noticeable improvement from game to game. At this rate, Coach McVay may be the ﬁ rst coach to have a team in the Super Bowl while he is still wearing diapers. They would also have to take his nap time into consideration. He and the Rams have shocked the world!

Meanwhile, back at Stub-Hub, the Cleveland Browns will be served to the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Chargers win, and they should since everyone beats Cleveland, their record will then be 6-6, and their playoff aspirations will still be alive. Head Coach Anthony Lynn seems to ﬁ nally have this team headed in the right direction.

