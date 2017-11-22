Sports Watching & Wondering

Happy Thanksgiving!

If you are a sports fan, the weekend is about as good as it gets. On the television menu, you have games from the:

– NFL

– NBA

– NCAA

(Basketball & Football)

There are others, but I never learned how to ice skate, or play soccer, so with your permission, we will pass on those.

Starting with the NFL,our Chargers now have great opportunity against the Dallas Cowboys. They are now playing without Ezekiel Elliot, their suspended running back. Without him, they just got plastered 54-24 by the Philadelphia Eagles. If there was ever a time to play them, it is now.

On the other hand, the Rams are at home against the New Orleans Saints. Their quarterback, Drew Brees, is one of the toughest competitors in the league, so you can be sure that this will be a long, high scoring game. Their record is 8-2, and more than likely, it will be 9-2, after this game has been played.

In the NBA, the Lakers are 7-10, and the Clippers are only 5-11. The Lakers are young, and they are still somewhat optimistic, but the Clippers are struggling.

My sense of it is that Doc Rivers is on the hot seat, since owner Steve desperately wants to win a Championship. If it was possible for him to do so, I think that he should have retired from coaching last year, and just worked at being President of the Clippers. It may have been possible last year, but that might not be an option now.

It looks like the Celtics have started another dynasty. They have won 16 games in a row, and they do not seem to be slowing down. The Celtics organization understands basketball. Their team got old, so they found a way to rebuild it, so that they will be competitive for at leas the next ﬁve years. Rebuilding is not as easy as it looks, since the best laid plans often do not work. It takes great planning, hard work, patience and often times, a big dose of luck.

In my opinion, the Clippers will have to try to emulate them.

Blake Grifﬁn never became what he might have become, and he is not likely to get any better. Additionally, he did not have the sense of responsibility that most super stars have. I mean, he broke his hand by punching one of the Clippers employees in the face. He also gets many technical fouls for arguing with the referees. It might be just a coincidence, but I do not see him in any of the current Kia commercials. He was very good in them. I hope that he gets another shot.

UCLA and USC are hoping to land spots in the big Bowl Games. The Bruins ﬁ red Jim Mora,and replaced him former Assistant Jedd Fisch. If he wins two games, they may make him the next head coach. A smarter move, my opinion, is to convince Kevin Sumlin to become their new Head Coach.

