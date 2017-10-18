Sports Watching & Wondering

Colin Kaepernick was supported by athletes in Germany, and in other countries. What he is going through is a milder version of how Dr. King and Rosa Parks suffered. There are those who would like for this issue to go away so that they can concentrate on the games. However, Justice for All, in my opinion, is more important than the outcome of any sporting events. Incidentally, if we do this correctly, we can have both.

Since he began his demonstrations, none of the 32 NFL teams will hire him. Suddenly, he is not good enough to even be a backup quarterback, although it was just a few years ago when he played in the Super Bowl. He has ﬁ led a lawsuit against the NFL owners charging them with collusion. They are being accused of agreeing that none of their teams will hire him. That is called collusion, and it is illegal to do that. If this lawsuit actually goes to trial, he will likely win a huge settlement. I suspect that in one of their meetings that they are agreeing that one of the teams will offer him a contract. It may be for minimum wages, but it may get them around this pending lawsuit. Please count me among those who think that what Mr. Kaepernick is doing, is important to all of us, and join me in supporting him.

So far, the Dodgers are shocking the world. They won the ﬁrst two games from the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series. The series is not over, and it is still possible for Chicago to win it. Before this series started, I thought that the Cubs were too experienced and too tough for our local heroes, especially since Gonzales and Seager were sidelined with injuries. With Puig, until very recently, you never knew what you were going to get from him. So far, he has been at his best, but he scares the bejeebers out of me.

One thing that is clear is the cool, sophisticated Dave Roberts. He seems to be pushing the right buttons, and making all of the best decisions. He is so unobtrusive that the team seems to be running itself. Under his leadership, the players get along and there have been no public distractions. However, we do know that if Al Campanis was still around, Roberts would’ve never been hired by the Dodgers. He said so on television.

This current Dodgers team is loaded with young talent. They should be championship contenders for at least the next ﬁve years, if not longer. However, in order to win the World Series, they have to still get by the Cubs, and then compete in the World Series against the Astros or the Yankees. It is ironic that in the year of one of the greatest successes, most of the local fans could not see them on television. Unbelievable!

The Trojans eked out a victory over the Utah Utes. They are very talented team, but they made numerous mistakes. If they don’t play better, they will certainly lose to Notre Dame.

I fear that we are witnessing the end of the Jim Mora Era at UCLA. The Pacific-12 Conference has become a lot more competitive, and UCLA’s losses keep piling up. I think that it is highly likely that a big time coach, I do not know who, will be running the team next season.

It was a good Sunday for local NFL fans. Both the Raiders in the Rams won their games, as unlikely as that sounds. It may sound incredible, when you consider recent history, but the Rams with a 4-2 record, leading the National Conference of the NFL. Is that possible?

Starting Thursday, the Clippers and the Lakers will start their season. Unfortunately, for us and for them, neither is a championship quality team. However, it will be fun and exciting to watch them play. I look forward to it!

