Sports Watching & Wondering

Dodgers Sweep Diamondbacks!

How sweet it is! Dodger Fans have been waiting for this, and now Thanksgiving has arrived. The Team and its fans have a little time to celebrate before they deal with the winner of the Series between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs.

As this Article is being written, Chicago leads the Series 2-1, so they are the ones who are likely to face the Dodgers for the National League Championship. However, I do not want to get ahead of myself, so I want to take the time to savor this victory.

There are some great Managers in Major League Baseball. They are Dusty Baker,Joe Maddon,Joe Girardi, and Tito Francona. You can now add Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts to that group. He pushed all of the right buttons at the proper time, and he helped the Dodgers ﬁnesse themselves to this hard-earned victory.

Make no mistake about it, the Diamondbacks are a tough team, and they fought hard in every game. However, this was the year that the Dodgers asserted themselves, they would not be denied. Whether the next Series is against the Cubs or the Nationals, it will be as tough as it gets. They are both hard-core baseball competitors, neither intends to lose. Being able to watch these games is a real gift. How sweet it is!

Professional Athletes were kneeling to the protest of the lack of social justice for African-Americans. President Trump changed the narrative to indicate that the Players were disrespecting the Country and the American Flag. He emphasized this point by having Vice President Pence attend a football game accompanied by a military hero, who had what looked like 1,000 Medals on his chest. Then, when the players knelt in their silent protest, Vice President Pence and the Military Hero left the game.

It appears that the President is pressuring the Owners to somehow punish the Players who are exercising their Constitutional Civil Rights. If you agree with them, then please support them in every legal way possible. This is not the time to be just a spectator, while others are making sacriﬁces. This is not an easy challenge, however there are fair-minded people of every ethnicity and religion, who will join in this support, because they realize that it is the right thing to do.

It is almost time for the new Lakers. This year’s team will not have any problem being better than the one that played last year. However, the expectations are much, much higher. For one, Magic Johnson is now the President of the Team. Additionally, they have signed some very talented Players. It will not be easy, but I am predicting that the Lakers will make the NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they lost Chris Paul, a great Player and a wonderful Team Leader. However, Doc Rivers is a tough, resilient Coach. He will likely ﬁnd a way to get them into the Playoffs, even though they may lose in the ﬁrst round. The future looks good for this team, since they have hired basketball genius Jerry West to help them with their talent evaluation. He is simply the best person in the whole world, when it comes to evaluating young players.

So, we are almost ready for the good times to roll!

