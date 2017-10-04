Sports Watching & Wondering

We have the Dodgers in the playoffs and USC playing Oregon State at the Coliseum on Saturday. The Rams will meet the Seattle Seahawks, at the Coliseum on Sunday. So there is a smorgasbord of sporting events in the Los Angeles area this weekend.

The Dodgers will face the winner of the playoff game between Colorado and Arizona. I have the feeling that they would rather play Colorado, since Arizona can be unbeatable from time to time. The Dodgers have put together a young team that should be very competitive for the next ﬁve years. I think that their chances would be much better this year if Adrian Gonzalez, their reliable veteran, was able to play. He was always a very tough adversary.

When they are really focused, the Seahawks are difﬁcult to beat. However, the Rams are feeling good about themselves, after their upset win over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys. The Coliseum will be sold out, and in many ways, it will be like the old days.

I think it would be safe to say that LaVar Ball is an unusual parent. However, it is worth noting that he has been extremely successful so far.

He prepared his son to play basketball with the Lakers, and somehow it happened. He has decided to home school his youngest son, LaMelo. This approach is scheduled to last for two years, and will allow LaMelo to play travel ball until he enrolls at UCLA.

So far, even if his approaches are very unconventional, everything Mr. Ball has done seems to have worked out perfectly. Lonzo appears to be headed for immediate stardom with the Lakers. The reports are that their line of basketball shoes, although very pricey, are selling well.

Wouldn’t it be something if all three of the Ball brothers wound up playing for the Lakers. If he wants to do so, Mr. Ball might make it happen.

This will probably be a very rough year for the Clippers, then things will start to quickly get better. The team’s Owneo, Steve Ballmer, is the former President of Microsoft. He will apply the business principles that made Microsoft successful to the Clippers. He took his ﬁrst step in that direction when he hired Jerry West. So, within two years, expect the Clippers to be very competitive, and also expect them to stay that way.

It may be too late for them to do so, but I think that the Chargers would be better off in Anaheim. It is likely that they will be largely ignored here, unless they actually win a Super Bowl, and that seems unlikely. Los Angeles has the Rams, Bruins, and the Trojans. Anyway you look at it, that is a lot a football. The Rams did fairly well in Anaheim, although they ﬂ ed for what appeared to be greener pastures in St. Louis.

Anaheim has had a signiﬁcant increase in population since they left, and they do not have a major college football team to compete against. This team is built around a great quarterback. Regrettably, he seems to be on the Downward slope of his career. So, this is a team with many major challenges.

Good luck!

