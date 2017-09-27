Sports Watching & Wondering

THANK YOU AGAIN, MR.KAEPERNICK!

Everything in life, no matter how small or large, has a beginning. The consequences of some acts often exceed what anyone may have imagined, and so it is with Mr. Kaepernick’s decision to kneel while the Star Spangled Banner was being played.

He did not feel that this country was living up to the words that are expressed in the song. Therefore, he felt that he should not pretend that he did. So, rather than stand, he chose to kneel. His kneeling did not go unnoticed, but at least for a while, it was not earthshaking.

Then, little by little, the recognition of Mr. Kaepernick’s actions grew, until everyone in the whole world knew what he had done. Athletes, Celebrities, and working class citizens have rallied to his support. Then, President Trump mocked Mr.Kaepernick, and strongly suggested that he was not worthy, or patriotic.

His unprovoked attack united and energized athletes, celebrities, and ordinary citizens all over the Country. Professional Football Players were joined in their protests by the Owners of the Teams. Celebrities like LeBron James and Steph Curry have spoken out, and they have also become active in what is a reinvigorated Civil Rights Movement. I have the feeling that Dr. King would be very proud of what Mr. Kaepernick has done, and that this new movement will bring about more Civil Rights for all of the Citizens of the United States.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers continued their winning ways by defeating the Padres 9-3. The team is still having problems with the undependable Yasiel Puig, and in my opinion, they will be better off if they trade him to some other team, before the beginning of next season.

USC will be traveling to Pullman, Washington to play the Cougars, on Friday night. Both teams are undefeated with records of 4-0. The outcome of this game will have some National signiﬁcance. Washington State used to have the weakest football teams in the Conference. However, that ended when they hired Mike Leach. Coach Leach believes in throwing the football, and his teams are always among the leaders in passing and offensive statistics. This should be a fun game to watch, and it is a dangerous one for the Trojans.

UCLA is still suffering from their 58-34 loss to Stanford. David Shaw’s team had an easy time getting their victory. Things do not get any easier for them since they will be playing the Colorado Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl, on Saturday. It is beginning to look like this may be the last season for Coach Jim Mora. The competition in the Pac-12 has increased, but the Bruins have not improved. While the Bruins have a 2-2 record, their crosstown rivals, the Trojans, are 4-0. Unless the Bruins go on a winning streak, this is likely to be his last season as head coach.

I think that the Chargers are very disappointed with their 0-3 Record, and the small size of the crowds at their games. This move to Los Angeles is likely to be much more difﬁcult than they had realized.

Make no mistake about it, the fans of this city are waiting to see Lonzo Ball leading the fast-break. My prediction is that he will be another super star!

