My Heart Belongs to Venus!

I was very happy to see Venus Williams play for the Championship at Wimbledon. She had earned the right to be there by beating all of her opponents, I also realized that she would not be there, if Serena was not on maternity leave.

However, Venus has been playing some of her best tennis lately, and I was hoping that she could win just one more match. Her challenger was a tough and talented Spaniard who was favored to win. In the ﬁ rst set, they both played remarkably well. Venus seemed to have found the fountain of youth, and she was making tremendous shots. However she was unable to win the ﬁrst set, and then she was totally out of gas. So, she had to surrender, and she did so gracefully.

At that point, the crowd erupted and they gave her tons and tons of love. She felt that, and it must have eased the pain of her recent loss. She is now 37 years old, and she has long suffered from various health issues. However, she has the heart of a Champion, and I hope that she will continue to play, as long as she can. Well done, Venus!

The Lakers are Back!

The Lakers won the Championship of the NBA Summer League. Remarkably they did that without Lonzo Ball being in the lineup. Instead, a future star named Kyle Kuzma shot the lights out, and scored 30 points.

The long drought of the Lakers is almost over. I predict that they will make the playoffs this year, and continuously for the foreseeable future.

Winning a championship is not that straightforward, or easy. The Golden State warriors have to remain the favorite to repeat as Champions. However they will be severely tested by the Boston Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

I think that this version of the Warriors, with Kevin Durant, is absolutely unbeatable. So, barring any unforeseen, they should repeat as champions, for at least the next two years.

Looking to the Future!

If the Lakers do manage to put a winning team on the ﬂoor this season, then, in my opinion, there is a high possibility that King James will also become one of the Lakers. His endorsement deals, and other business activities practically mandate that he be on a team that can compete for the Championship. There is general agreement that James is one of the best basketball players to ever be in the NBA. As it turns out, he is also one of the best businessmen, and his current net worth is believed to be around $500 million. His stated goal was to become a billionaire, and I think that he may achieve that, even before he retires from the NBA. Sorry Cleveland, but we want King James to join the Lakers.

