Sports Watching & Wondering

Here Comes Da Judge!

Have you ever had days when you just could not get it together? I have, along with the feeling that things are just boring. I watched a number of very talented young basketball players in the NBA Summer League, and while the games were boring, the athletes were not.

Many moons ago, I was a rabid baseball fan. Loved the game. Loved the players. So many games! So many thrills. It was a slow night, so with nothing better to do, I turned on the television to watch the Home Run Durby. I had heard about the new Yankee Rookie Aaron Judge, and about the sensational year that he was having. He is the ﬁrst rookie to have ever hit 30 home runs by the All-Star break.

The Yankee fans have gone nuts about him. They wear wigs and robes, as if they themselves are also Judges. Some of this kind of activity is aggressively promoted by the Yankees, who have found themselves with yet another outstanding star. Somehow, more than any other team, they seem to get more of the legendary super stars. They have found another one, and his name is Aaron Judge.

He is 6’7″ tall, and he weighs around 280 pounds. He is not only a perfect specimen, he is also a monster. He participated in the home run hitting contest against Cody Bellinger, a great new star with the Dodgers, he has already hit 25 homers. He hit 15 of them in the ﬁrst round to eliminate Charlie Blackmon.

Then he had to face the beast from the East. The Judge himself. Bellinger is no shrinking violet, he hit twelve more in the second round, but that was not enough to win over the Judge.

Reviewing Yankee history; there was Babe Ruth, Lou Gherig, Joe DiMaggio, King Kong Keller, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Reggie Jackson, and Derek Jeter. I may have missed some, but you get the idea. Now, unbelievably, they may have found the greatest home run hitter of all time! It doesn’t seem fair.

Aaron Judge was given up for adoption when he was just an infant. Because of his incredible success with the Yankees, there is a great deal of interest in his ethnicity. Since this is an issue that will never go away, I will add my unsolicited two cents to the discussion. He appears to be an African-American, or a Latino, or possibly some of both.. More importantly to society, he seems to be a real gentleman, in the mold of LeBron James.

I was kind of bored, so I decided to pass the time by watching the home run hitting contest. It turned out to be so exciting that I could not turn it off. Baseball used to be the National Sport of the United States. However, it was overtaken by both the NFL and the NBA. Additionally, for some reason that only they understand, the Dodgers are not available to most local television viewers. There is probably something dumber that an organization can do, but right now I cannot think of what that is.

However, the Judge has straightened me out, and I have become one of his most devoted fans.

See you at the World Series!

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]