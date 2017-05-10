Sports Watching & Wondering

The Lull before the Storm

We are getting close to the NBA Finals, and there are only four teams left to be accounted for. In the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are waiting to beat the winner of the Boston-Washington Series. The contest between these two teams has been very hard-fought, and I am picking the Boston Celtics to eliminate the Washington Wizards.

I have made this prediction, however I am not advising anyone to put their bankroll on it. The Wizards are greatly improved, so they still have a chance to defeat the Celtics. It really does not matter much who wins this Series, since the winner will have to meet King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. King James will make lunch out of whichever team it is. The King has gotten very serious about winning games in a businesslike fashion. He and his team are playing these games efﬁciently, and without any mercy. So, if you play the Cleveland Cavaliers, you can expect to have your heart broken.

Meanwhile, back in the West, the Golden State Warriors, having dispensed the Utah Jazz, are patiently waiting for the winner of the San Antonio Spurs dustup with the Houston Rockets. I am picking the Spurs to be the team that will face the Warriors.

I am picking the Spurs to ﬁnish off the Rockets, but I would not bet my Cookie money on it. Tony Parker is injured and he will not be able to play for the Spurs, and the Rockets have lost the injured Nene. There is good potential for an upset here, but I think that the Spurs will prevail because of their depth and discipline.

So, if my predictions are correct, the NBA Finals for the Year 2017 will be between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This contest will feature the duel between King James and Prince Curry. The King has become very businesslike, when it comes to winning. On the other hand, the Prince is still a force to be reckoned with, and he has added Kevin Durant to his team.

This is the Championship Game that everyone wants to see. Until that time, we are mostly treading water, while these minor issues are settled. Both of these teams seem to be unbeatable, but one of them will have to lose. That is why they play the game, and that is why we watch.

Going forward, it looks like it will be at least two or three years before either the Clippers or Lakers have contending teams. The Clippers will try to do some serious rebuilding before next season. Look for the Lakers to add at least one or two Players before next season but they are still likely to lose more games than they win. The Clippers are also going to have to go back to the drawing board and begin a new. There are reports that they will have a D League team that will play in Ontario. That will help them in the future, but not next year.

So, let us ride out this lull together, and be ready when the excitement comes.

