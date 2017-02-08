Black News

I have been trying to get myself together after the Falcons lost the Super Bowl. I respect the Patriots, because they are so successful. However, I do not like them because of their arrogance, and also because they have been caught cheating twice. My feeling is that if they were caught twice, more than likely that they were doing some cheating without getting caught.

I also wanted the Falcons to win because my younger brother lives there now. He used to be, “my little brother”, but he is now taller that I am, so the word “younger” is more appropriate. Anyway, since moving there, he has become a big fan of the Falcons. Last week he told me that they would win the Super Bowl by 24 points, he gave me the reasons why. And at that time, I had hope that he was right.

Then, at halftime, the Falcons appeared to have an insurmountable lead. They were up by a score of 21-3, so it was over, or so we thought. Unbelievably, the Patriots roused themselves and won the game. I hate them even more since they broke my brothers heart.

My congratulations to Lady Gaga. In my opinion, she is one of the greatest and most courageous entertainers of all time. It was truly astonishing to see her perform, and I was wondering how anyone could think of the stunts that she did, and how many rehearsals they had to have before putting on that show. It was unbelievably great!

If you see a tall man who is running for his life while he is being chased by a mob of angry people, you may want to help Phil Jackson. The last straw for him in New York was probably the Knicks defeated by the Lakers, by a score of 121-107. The Zen Master has been telling all of us that he knew all of the answers. He has been doing that for more than thirty years and we believed in him as much as he believed himself. He was the epitome of cool, and he was sure that he knew all the answers.

The true believers are paying $12 million a year for him to share his Zen with the Knicks. The record this year is 22-31, this may mean that money did not have the same purchasing power that it used to have.. The sports fans in the eastern part of the country are a lot more aggressive than they are on the West Coast. So, they are not pleased with Phil, and they would like for him to leave. If I correctly understand what I have been told, that his salary is guaranteed, but only if he is ﬁ red. So, if he is willing to take the verbal abuse from the fans, and the lack of respect from the owners, he may still be able to collect his entire salary.

With Jeannie gone, and the Knicks now a disaster, it is a good thing that Phil has his Zen to fall back on. Also, with the Lakers beginning to show some promise, and since he and Jeannie no longer together, there is no welcome mat for him in Los Angeles. For someone who thought he was so smart, how could it all have gone so wrong.

The Clippers are a very good basketball team, and they are working very hard to be even better. However, while they are good, they are not great. This team has some ﬂaws, which unless they are corrected, will never allow them to win a Championship. For example, their outstanding center DeAndre Jordan does not have a post up game, and he cannot make free throws. These weaknesses have to be overcome in every contest that they have. Regrettably, for them, that is not possible.

The owner of the Clippers has an extensive background in computers. So, it seems to me, that his team could do an incredible job of identifying, and scouting the best basketball players in the world. Somehow, unbelievably, the San Antonio Spurs have managed to do that. They have found stars in Australia, Argentina, France, and even in the United States. How they do it appears to be a mystery, but they get it done. They are a small market team, and normally not many athletes would want to play there, let alone live there. However, that is what they do, and the Spurs are a perennial power in the NBA.

I am hopeful that Magic Johnson and help the Lakers, although I have my doubts. I do not think that Bill Walton will be the problem, I think that it will be the young players, who are on the team. He is not is dedicated to winning as Magic was. Most of them had not yet learned the fundamental of the game, and they do not have any intention of doing so. They want to shoot the basketball, as often as they can, and also if it isn’t too much trouble they would like to win some games. Magic is going to want them to focus on fundamentals, and on the basic things that they don’t know very much about. That is not likely to seem like fun to them, and since they have guaranteed contracts, they are not likely to pay much attention to him. I do hope that I am wrong about that.

