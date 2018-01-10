Spirit Chorale in Pasadena

The Spirit Chorale of Los Angeles will present a concert on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Pasadena. Admission is free.

The Spirit Chorale celebrates a 25-year journey of preserving music of African-American composers, especially the Negro spiritual. Director and founder, Byron J. Smith, combined some of the most sought-after singers in Los Angeles to make up this dynamic choral ensemble. The choir has toured the country and the world, keeping alive the music that grew out of the slavery experience. They present it with pride and excitement through great arrangements and dynamic singing. http://www. spiritchorale.com/biography.htm

The concert is part of the monthly Third@First Concerts presented by the church. http://fumcpasadena.org/news-events/thirdﬁrst/

First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd, in the Playhouse District of Pasadena. Off-street parking is available behind the church and may be accessed from Green Street (a one-way street that runs east; access from Los Robles Avenue).

For more information about events at First UMC, visit www. fumcpasadena.org