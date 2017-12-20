Special Enrollment Period Given for Those Affected by California Wildfires

CMS has extended the SEP in counties impacted by the California wildﬁ res to 3/31/18, yes this includes Los Angeles. It will only be available to those individuals who did not make an election during AEP, the SEP reason to indicate on your paper applications only is weather related emergency.

In addition, beneﬁciaries who change their permanent residence, rather than temporarily relocate, and no longer reside in their Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan service area are eligible to join a Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan offered in the new area in which they reside through the existing residence change SEP, as outlined in §30 of Chapter 2 of the Medicare Managed Care Manual and Chapter 3 of the Medicare Prescription Drug Beneﬁt Manual. This SEP begins on the date of the move or the date the individual notiﬁes the plan of the permanent move and ends two months later.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid

