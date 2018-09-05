Sorority Leadership Donates Over $100,000 in Support of HBCUs

Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s International President announced that members of the sorority donated and pledged over $100,000 in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) during a mass committee planning meeting of more than 400 leaders. HBCU for Life: A Call to Action is one of the initiatives Dr. Glover has instituted to promote, market, and sustain HBCUs.

“Under my administration, I’ve charged all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha to recognize the important role that HBCUs have played in educating young people, and why we must keep them aﬂ oat at a time when they face funding obstacles. I am grateful that key members attending our meetings today are leading by example and have made this signiﬁcant donation,” said Dr. Glover

Recently installed as the International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Dr. Glover is also the President of Tennessee State University, an HBCU.

The donated funds will be earmarked for the HBCU Endowment Initiative in Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Educational Advancement Foundation.