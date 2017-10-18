The annual So Cal Women’s Health/Beauty and Empowerment Conference & Expo along with the MAN CAVE brings together more than 2,000 women, men, community based health organizations, medical professionals, and beauty and wellness experts for a day of education, inspiration, and fun. The full-day event is designed to empower women to make better decisions about their health, wellness, lifestyle, and beauty by offering information on female-related health issues, available services and resources, and ways to inﬂuence health policy. Southern California’s leading physicians, hospital administrators, and healthcare professionals are presenting more than 26 workshops during the conference. Medical information, free health screenings and ﬂu vaccinations, as well as samples, makeovers, and demos from beauty, health and ﬁtness companies are offered at the expo throughout the day. Admission to the conference and expo is free and open to the public. Registration in advance is required and available online at www.thesocalhealthconference.com.

One third Middle October 2017 M T W T F S S « Sep 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31