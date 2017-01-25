Black News

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, I participated in the Pasadena Women’s March, to celebrate human rights and encourage civic engagement at City Hall with over 500 energetic and determined citizens and their families. This event was organized by the Pasadena Rally Committee: Jan Sanders, Pixie Boyden, Judy Hermosillo, Monica Hubbard, Judy Kent, Najeeba Syeed and the City of Pasadena Health Department, primarily via social media.

It was a homecoming, an opportunity to talk brieﬂ y with friends, in a pink sea of signs which grabbed my attention. Some of these community activists include Charlotte Bland, Chair, Pasadena Commission on the Status of Women; former Mayor Bill Bogaard and Claire Bogaard; Dorothy Garcia; former City Manager Phil Hawkeye and Dena Hawkey; Delores Hickabottom; Senator Anthony Portantino; Jacque Robinson and Monica Hubbard.







Words were on the loose captured by posters, t-shirts, singing, chanting and conversations—attention grabbing “food for thought” and reﬂection. Participants were part of a mix of individuals, groups and families using their voice, power and actions to keep humanity and empathy alive. After the Pasadena rally, many took the Gold Line to join other marchers in Downtown, as I did. I arrived at Hill Street to a tsunami of bodies moving, waving and weaving with signs. The crowd numbered between 600,000-750,000. As I left, where streets were open, drivers gave high ﬁves, peace signs and honked their horns in support, including drivers on the freeway.

For me, the most important part of the day was the constant feeling of humanity and empathy that kept coming, talking with strangers, and gratiﬁed to witness history in the making. Sliver of light is enough, an opening, possibility to get through the dark without disappearing.