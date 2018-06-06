Senator Portantino’s Gun Violence Prevention Bill Passes the Senate

Today, the California State Senate voted to pass SB 1100 authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, D–La Cañada Flintridge. SB 1100 proposes to prohibit a person from making more than one ﬁ rearm purchase within a 30-day period in California and increases the age requirement for purchasing all ﬁ rearms to 21 years. The bill is now headed to the Assembly.

“Today, I am proud that this important piece of legislation has passed the California State Senate. This bill sends a clear message to those in Washington who continue to ignore the cries for change to our gun laws. Here in California we create change and respond to gun violence with sensible control. As a dad and a legislator I am determined to help California act appropriately,” commented Senator Portantino.

SB 1100 has several co-authors including Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkley, Senator Scott Wiener, D – San Francisco, Assembly Members Mike A. Gipson, D-Carson and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego. SB 1100 is supported by the California Chapters of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the City of Santa Monica, and Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.