Senator Portantino Speaks with Students at UC Berkeley; University of California and HBCU Summer Program Hits Seven

Sacramento, California- In May, the Summer Institute for Emerging Managers and Leaders, also known as SIEML, held its seventh successful summer program for 50 undergrad students from historically black colleges and Hispanic-serving institutions at University of California, Berkeley.

Ten years ago, SIEML was initiated by State Senator Anthony Portantino and Pasadena Journal Publisher Joe Hopkins. Since its inception, African American and Latino students from a broad collection of colleges have been welcomed at UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC Davis, UC San Diego, UC Riverside and UC Irvine for an intensive summer leadership fellowship.

The goal of the institute is to create a channel for top African American and Latino students in the country to attend the University of California’s MBA programs.

After reading editorials written by Hopkins that lamented the lack of coordination between California based universities and HBCU’s, Portantino convened a meeting with Hopkins, African American business leaders, the University of California Provost and several UC Deans. The goal of the meeting was to create and initiate a plan to encourage academic partnerships.

“I am very proud of this academic partnership and grateful for the commitment of the University of California to keep it progressing. I continue to be impressed with the talented students who attend. Tomorrow’s leaders are smart and committed to improving America. We are in good hands moving forward,” commented Senator Portantino.

Last year, Senator Portantino, who chairs the Senate Education Budget Subcommittee, requested a continuous funding source for “Students” SIEML and a full-time staff person at the UC Ofﬁ ce of the President to bring further enhancements to it. Governor Brown concurred with Portantino and signed the budget including the SIEML funding. Every cohort of students who participate in SIEML has the opportunity to attend the institute for two summers at two different UC Campus. This year, Berkley hosted it for the 50 students who earned the opportunity to attend. “Having had the opportunity to attend the program at UCLA, San Diego and Riverside and to speak with the very talented students it’s validates the power of press in calling for change. The talented students also solidiﬁ ed my faith in young people of color in America. I am also very appreciative of my friend Senator Portantino who answered my call for help and stepped up again for our community, concluded Joe Hopkins, Pasadena Journal Publisher.

This year students came from the following colleges Morehouse College, Howard University, North Carolina Central University, Claﬂin University, Paul Quinn College, Tuskegee University, Florida Memorial University, Jackson State University, Dillard University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Central University, Florida A&M University, University of California Irvine, California State University Los Angeles, California State University Fresno, Hampton University, Bethune-Cookman University, Philder Smith College, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University of Louisiana, University of Arkansas at Pine Buff, Deleware State University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas El Paso, Central State University, California State University Fresno, Florida Memorial University, and Cheyney University.