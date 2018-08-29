Senator Portantino Sends 15 bills to the Assembly Floor

As the 2018 legislative session comes to a close, Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge) moves forward with 15 bills that have cleared policy and fiscal committees. All are now before the California State Assembly for consideration.

Senator Portantino, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Budget Subcommittee on Education Finance, is proud of this collection of bills which range in topics and are important to the 25th Senate District. These bills include issues such as suicide prevention, autism, healthcare, education, transportation and environmental protection.

“I am very pleased with the legislative year thus far. I am grateful to my staff for working so hard on our agenda and to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for passing these fundamental bills and sending them to the Assembly ﬂoor. In particular, SB 1126 the Arroyo Seco bill and SB 972 the Suicide Prevention bill are important efforts to should keep moving forward,” commented Portantino.

As former Mayor of La Cañada Flintridge Senator Portantino authored SB 25 to prioritize local elections in every ballot order. SB 1100, SB 746 and SB 1170 all promote gun safety and gun control, continuing Portantino’s leadership on this important public policy issue. SB 1126 is an important district bill as it requires the inclusion of the Arroyo Seco in the Upper LA River Working Group. Earlier in the year, Portantino nominated Tim Brick for membership on the Working Group. SB 1126 continues Portantino’s collaboration with Mr. Brick to promote the importance of the Arroyo Seco.

SB 1263, SB 1422 and SB 1133, include strong environmental protections, ocean and water safety. Special education, suicide prevention, drug treatment and autism care are the subjects of SB 354, SB 972, and SB 275 & 399. And, international drivers’ licenses and requiring AED’s on public transit are the subjects of SB 1360 and SB 502.

Collectively, Portantino’s collections of bills are an impressive showing for his second legislative year as Senator of the 25th District. He looks forward to continue his dedication and hard work for issues that families face across the foothills and across California.