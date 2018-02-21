Senator Portantino Introduces legislation for Increased Land Use Accountability of Residential Sober Living Facilities

Sacramento, California- Today, State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, D – La Cañada Flintridge, introduced legislation that will allow local governments to reasonably regulate residential treatment facilities in R-1 neighborhoods. The bill, SB 1317, would require facilities to provide written notiﬁcation 30 days prior to operation and have parking plans, service plans and medical waste disposal plans. These treatment facilities relate to alcohol or drug abuse recovery operations that serve six or fewer patients. Portantino’s office worked closely with local city attorneys in the drafting of the bill.

“Several of the communities in my district have long struggled with an appropriate manner in which to deal with the increased number of suburban residential facilities. Up to now, all attempts to regulate them have faced stiff opposition. It’s my hope that I can bring some common sense solutions to the situation so that communities can have some level of comfort and control,” commented Senator Portantino.

Often they are placed in suburban neighborhoods without notice. Although they have excellent missions and provide necessary services, local communities have been preempted from requiring any form of reasonable public safety inspections or regulations. Portantino’s bill seeks to hit the sweet spot between those that need care and to provide cities some local prudent land use authority