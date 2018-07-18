Senator Portantino & Glendale Chamber Hold Office Ribbon Cutting

Glendale, California – Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for his District Ofﬁce on Monday June 9. The new location is at 116 East Broadway, Suite 204 Glendale, CA 91205.

“I am so happy to present our new district office to our community. And most importantly, to be able to highlight the important work that was created by the GCC Professional Development Center. I hope everyone in our community can come and visit us in our new location,” commented Senator Portantino.

Senator Portantino’s new office opening highlighted the talented work that was created by the GCC Professional Development Center. Students from the Professional Development Center created the bronze California State Senate logo that adorns the outside wall of the ofﬁce.

“The PDC students and trainers are honored to have had the opportunity to design, create, and produce the seal of the California State Senate for Senator Portantino’s ofﬁce. We all forward to future collaborations in the community. We would also like to thank Senator Portantino for all his efforts as he continued to support to GCC and our community.” commented Ani Keshishian, Assistant Director of Professional Development Center at Glendale Community College

In addition to numerous chamber members the ribbon cutting was attended by the entire GCC Board, Mayor Sinanyan, Councilmembers Divine and Gharpetian and PDC faculty and students.