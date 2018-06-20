Senator Kamala Harris Joins Ben Jealous For Early Vote Rally In Prince George’s County

Former NAACP National President & CEO Continues Series of Early Vote Events, Speak Out Against Trump Administration’s Immigration Policies

On June 20, 2018, Ben Jealous, former National President & CEO of the NAACP, joined Senator Kamala Harris for an early vote rally in support of policies that would end Donald Trump’s separation and detention border policies.

Harris has publicly called for the resignation of Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and has been a national leader on immigration reform, including being an outspoken advocate for DREAMers. Jealous has called on Larry Hogan to issue an executive order banning any Maryland resources from being used to separate families and was named Marylander of the Year because of his leadership in helping to pass the Maryland DREAM Act.

Last year, Jealous was also arrested outside of Donald Trump’s White House leading a peaceful demonstration to save the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Jealous’ campaign has been endorsed by Casa In Action, the Maryland’s largest immigrant rights organization.