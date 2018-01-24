Schiff Urges U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Stop Using Roundup in the Los Angeles River

Corps Must Prioritize Public Safety by Using Safer Alternatives for Vegetation Management

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) sent a letter to Colonel Kirk E. Gibbs urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to end the use of glyphosate (Roundup) as part of its Los Angeles District vegetation management plan in the Los Angeles River.

“Over the past year I have heard from numerous constituents and community organizations with concerns over public safety given the USACE’s use of glyphosate in the Los Angeles River,” Schiff wrote in the letter. “Local and state agencies have also seen the potential risks from human exposure to this chemical and have limited or banned its use.

“I once again urge the USACE to end its use of products containing glyphosate as part of the LAR vegetation management plan in favor of safe alternatives. Should the USACE not do so, I intend to consider legislative remedies to protect the health of our Los Angeles community.”