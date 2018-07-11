Schiff Statement on Visit to Facility Housing Children from Migrant Families

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) released the following statement after touring a shelter facility in Fullerton, California that is housing children from migrant families that have been separated at the border:

“These kids have everything but what they need – their parents. The staff is caring, the facilities were clean, but there is no way to make up for the trauma of a child being separated from their parent. Our top priority should be reuniting these kids with their parents as soon as possible. Of the sixteen kids in the shelter who had been separated from their parents, most had been in the facility for weeks. The parents of two of them had already been deported. HHS has identiﬁed all of the parents, but two kids had yet to speak to their parent, because the detention centers are too disorganized.

“This is a completely manmade disaster. It is the result of a President who willed the separation to happen, an Attorney General who was happy to carry it out, and a GOP Congress unwilling to do anything about it. We must end this separation immediately and make sure it never happens again.”