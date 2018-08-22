Saving Money on Health Costs: Get Extra Help

Have you ever found yourself skipping a day of your medication or cutting your pills in half to make your supply last a little longer? Or, have you put off ﬁlling a prescription because you’re having trouble making ends meet? If so, we can help. Medicare has a special program called “Extra Help.”

If you have limited income and resources, you can sign up to get help paying things like monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription copayments in your Medicare drug plan. Drug costs in 2017 for most people who qualify will be no more than $2.95 for each generic drug and $7.40 for each brand-name drug. The 2018 drug cost amounts aren’t available yet.

Check back early next year for the new amounts.

Even if you’re not sure you’d qualify, it’s worth ﬁlling out an application to see. Many people with Medicare may be eligible for the Extra Help program but don’t even know it. Are you or a family member one of them?

It’s easy and free to apply for Extra Help. Here’s how: Apply online. Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213. TTY users can call 1 800 325 0778. Apply at your local Social Security ofﬁce.

Don’t wait – apply today to see if you qualify for some extra help with your health costs

[Medicare.gov. Turning 65? Confused about Medicare? Please contact: Jane Reese-Wilkins and Associates for your no-cost obligation Plan Review. Under 65? Get your Covered CA quote. Depending on your income, you may qualify for a subsidy toward your monthly payment. 626 372 9097 janereesewilkins@yahoo. com Ofrecemos servicios en Espanol.]