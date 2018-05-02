Save on Drug Costs

If you meet certain income and resource limits, you may qualify for Extra Help from Medicare to pay the costs of Medicare prescription drug coverage.

In 2018, costs are no more than $3.35 for each generic/$8.35 for each brand-name covered drug.

Other people pay only a portion of their Medicare drug plan premiums and deductibles based on their income level.

In 2018, you may qualify if you have up to $18,210 in yearly income ($24,690 for a married couple) and up to $14,100 in resources ($28,150 for a married couple).

If you don’t qualify for Extra Help, your state may have programs that can help pay your prescription drug costs. Contact your Medicaid ofﬁce or your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for more information. Remember, you can reapply for Extra Help at any time if your income and resources change.

Countable resources include:

Savings account

Stocks

Bonds

Countable resources don’t include:

Your home

One car

Burial plot

Up to $1,500 for burial expenses if you have put that money aside

Furniture

Other household and personal items

Apply for Extra Help.

Some people automatically qualify for Extra Help You automatically qualify for Extra Help if you have Medicare and meet any of these conditions:

Have full Medicaidcoverage

Get help from your state Medicaid program paying your Part B premiums(from a Medicare Savings

Program)

Program) Get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits Security Income (SSI) beneﬁts

Even if you automatically qualify this year, you may not qualify for Extra Help next year. Changes in your income or resources may cause you no longer to qualify for one of the programs listed above. You’ll get a notice (on grey paper) by the end of September if you no longer automatically qualify. Even if you get this notice, you may still qualify, but you need to apply to ﬁnd out.

If your copayment amounts change next year, you’ll get a notice (on orange paper) in the mail in early October with the new amounts.

If you don’t get a notice from Medicare, you’ll get the same level of Extra Help that you got for this year.

Medicare.gov (Source).