Most people are concerned about the cost of funeral services when a loved one dies. If there is life insurance in place, the concern lessens, and especially if there is enough to cover the costs. The family that fully pre-plans a funeral through a funeral plan, doesn’t have these concerns. They not only have enough to cover the costs, they potentially save money.

Full pre-need planning involves 1) Providing Vital Statistic information that is needed for the death certiﬁcate and other records. 2) Selecting desired services and merchandise for the funeral celebration and interment. 3) Signing releases and other documents that are beneﬁcial to have in the ﬁle, and 4) Paying for the funeral in advance in full or identifying a means to pay for services (such as an existing life insurance policy).

Having existing insurance policies are great, but there are guarantees with funding services through one of the funeral home’s plans that are offered via insurance companies like Homesteaders Life Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company (also known as Global) and Great Western Life Insurance Company. These plans guarantee that at the time of death, the family does not have to pay more for the services and merchandise that was pre-selected and paid for in advance. By pre-selecting and paying in advance, families have the opportunity to save hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.

Planning your funeral services or those of a loved one in advance, is the way to go. By doing so you have peace of mind that all is decided and taken care of. There are potentially a lot of decisions that need to be made at the time of one’s passing. Making these decisions prior to one’s death is wise.

The pre-need planning process involves meeting with a counselor to go over your wishes and options prior to death. Although it is not the most pleasant thing to do, it truly is a gift to those you love.

Take Note: Pre-Need Funeral Planning can signiﬁcantly reduce stress, and save you and your family hard earned money.



[Gail Valentine Taylor, M.S.W. Funeral Director Woods-Valentine Mortuary woodsvalentinemortuary.com 626-798-8941.]