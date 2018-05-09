Samantha M. Lawrence and Jacquelin Schofield, Star in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

African American actresses Samantha M. Lawrence and Jacquelin Schoﬁeld will star as Belle, and Mrs. Potts, respectively in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Broadway Musical, being presented at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033 on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m., for a ﬁve-week run, May 11 – June 10, 2018. Many roles are double cast in production. Samantha M. Lawrence will be seen as Belle on (May 25, 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., 27, June 1, 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., 3). Jacuqelin Schoﬁeld will be seen as Mrs. Potts on (May 11, 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., 13, 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., 20, 25, 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., 27).

The production is presented by Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater and Rigo Tejeda, Founding Artistic Director of TNH (Teatro Nuevos Horizontes) and Abel Alvarado, Associate Artistic Director of TNH Productions in association with Councilmember Gil Cedillo and El Centro Del Pueblo featuring a diverse and multicultural cast of 28 actors.

The perennial favorite includes Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton. The show was Originally Directed by Robert Jess Roth and Originally Produced Disney Theatrical Productions. This production is directed by Rigo Tejeda, musically directed by Caroline Benzon, and features new choreography by Tania Possick.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and a Beast, who is actually a handsome young Prince who lives in a luxurious castle in France. When an Old Beggar Woman, who is actually an Enchantress, asks the Prince for shelter from the freezing cold, the Prince shuns the beggar for her repulsive appearance, at which time the Enchantress appears transforming the Prince into a Beast for his cold-hearted and selﬁ sh ways. The Enchantress casts a magic spell upon the Prince’s entire castle, including his good-natured servants, who are transformed into household objects to reﬂ ect their different personalities. Ashamed of his new appearance, the Beast conceals himself inside his castle with a magic mirror as his only window to the outside world, and an enchanted rose, which will bloom until he turns 21 years of age. Time is running out. If the Beast can learn to love a woman and earn her love in return before the ﬁnal petal falls off the rose, the curse will be broken and he will return to his original self as a Prince. But, if not, he will remain a Beast forever, and all the members of his household will be doomed as well for all eternity.

Tickets are $40 each for General Admission; $30 each for Students and Seniors and $25 each for Boyle Heights Residents and Children 10 and Under. For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101. org <http://www.casa0101.org> . Group Discounts are available by calling the Box Ofﬁce. This show is recommended for families. Advance reservations are highly encouraged. The running time of the show is 131 minutes.

Dinner and Theater Packages are available as well at CASA Fina Restaurant and Cantina, located at 1842 E. First Street, Boyle Heights, CA 90033, just a few block away from CASA 0101 Theater. Premium Dinners are an additional $25 to your ticket price; Regular Dinners are an additional $15 to your ticket price; and Desserts are an additional $5 to your ticket price. Please visit www.casa0101.org for menu options and choices.

Free Parking is available on several streets surrounding the theatre. Free Parking is also available on Fridays and Saturdays only at the Boyle Heights City Hall Parking Lot located at 2130 East First Street (at Chicago Street) by entering the lot from Chicago Street; the lot is closed on Sundays. Metro Gold Line train stations are located on First Street in Boyle Heights at both Soto Street, and at Boyle Street (Mariachi Plaza), within a short walking distance to the theater.