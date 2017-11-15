Roy Moore, Republicans and Evangelical Christians

I have been practicing law over thirty-seven years. I have seen unfairness from all sides, and as I watch what is going on the United States political scene today, I wonder if it has ever been worse. Americans, including Evangelical Christians, elect a President that brags about sexually harassing women, grabbing them by their genitals, kissing them without their permission, and walking into a room of young beauty contestants while they are getting dressed.

We have a man on the Supreme Court who has been charged with sexually harassing a Black female College Professor, while he was head of the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and appointed by a Republican to replace Thurgood Marshall, the champion of Black America’s progress.

Now we are looking to Alabamans electing a United States Senator for and from Alabama who

is accused of sexually harassing a child of fourteen when he was a 32 year old prosecutor. He was a judge there in Birmingham, Alabama, one of its major cities, and a place that folks called “Bombingham.” It was called Bombingham because the whites who controlled it regularly bombed the Black Community for protesting violations of their civil rights.

Judge Moore’s opponent is Doug Jones who was a Law school student when the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist church happened that killed four Black girls. He later became the District Attorney and reopened the case, convicting the three remaining Klansmen whose bombing killed Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins and Cynthia Diane Wesley. Jones skipped law school classes to attend and observe the trial. As a note, the FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover at the time refused to arrest the Klansmen for their crime.

With Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, Anthony Weiner, and others being look at for their alleged sexual misbehavior, it makes you wonder why Donald Trump and Judge Roy Moore are free. What is more interesting is how the so-called Evangelicals can support these guys. But then we wondered how the Klansmen were not arrested by the FBI under Hoover.

The irony here is that this race is because the present FBI Director is Jeff Sessions who is from Alabama and it is believed that he holds some of the same beliefs as Roy Moore. Moore believes Congressman Keith Ellison, an African American who is a Muslim, should not be allowed in Congress and also believes that homosexuals should be labeled criminals and arrested.

The question that comes to my mind is how low can we go, politically, in this era where they claim they are going to make America Great again? Whatever that means. I watched THE HELP on cable T-V recently and wondered if that is when we were great before.

As we move through the Trump years, the Roy Moore, Republicans and Evangelical Christians, let’s watch how our children are treated and try to make sure that they are treated fairly. What happens to them today will affect them the rest of their lives and our lives. Haven’t Denise, Carole, Addie Mae, Cynthia Diane, and Emmett Till in Mississippi given enough?