Roseanne and the President’s Racism

I think that the President of the United States is a Racist. The most recent evidence is demonstrated by Television star Roseanne Barr’s statement. Her statement was that Valerie Jarrett is a child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

It similar to this president’s approval of the statement by one of his supporters who said that Maxine Waters looks like she wears a James Brown wig. Other events are his treatment of young Latino children. He and his Attorney General have agreed on a policy that separates Mexican children from their adult parents.

It has been reported that Latinos as young as eighteen months old have shown up in court to defend their rights to be in this country. To date, the reports say there are 1,500 young Latino children are lost in the system. The President of the United States says the Democrats are somehow at fault. I am confused. There is no law and yet Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the policy is the law. I have been a licensed California Lawyer for over 35 years and I learned that a policy is not a law.

The Republicans have talked about young Mexicans coming to America with backpacks full of drugs and “thighs as big as cantaloupes.” He says Black football players are Sons of Bit*hes and now he adds they should stand and salute the ﬂag or not be in this country. What is next?

As of this writing, in a few hours MSNBC, will present a program on racism. This is the day that Starbucks is doing training on sensitivity and telling their employees to treat people better. My hat is off to Starbucks and ABC television. If the President was trying to prove he is a racist. Point made in my mind. As long as he is here, look for more Roseanne’s to come out of their Racist’s closets.