Black News

ALTADENA, CA, JANUARY 15, 2017. Rhythms of the Village takes center stage as it presents its First Annual West African Culture and Dance. Back to Roots is an African American cultural experience of traditional dancing, storytelling and rhythmic drumming. Whether it’s music, dance or storytelling, Onochie Chukwurah, African Folklorist, brings his own perspective to culture and his dynamic enthusiasm to his students.

Jan Blunt, a professional dancer with 30 years of choreographic experience, coaches her dance students with rhythmic techniques symbolic of traditional African dancing.

Colorful African dress attire complements an aura of radiance. The pulsating sounds of drums resonate throughout as ﬁgurative of African tradition.

United Economic Development Fund is a proud sponsor of this star-studded occasion. Everything happens at the Carrie Hamilton Theatre at The Pasadena Playhouse on Saturday, February 11 2017, located at 39 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101. For your convenience, there will be two shows: matinee at 1:00 p.m. and evening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $35.00 in advance, $40.00 at door. FEEL THE JOY. FEEL THE THRILL. FEEL ALIVE. Bring the family. You will leave proud.