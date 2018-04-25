Rev. Al Sharpton & NAN Call Upon General Attorney Jeff Sessions to Follow Recommendations by Federal Prosecutors to Pursue Civil Rights Charges Against Ofﬁcer Daniel Pantaleo for Killing Eric Garner

Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) are cautiously hopeful that federal civil rights prosecutors have recommended charges against New York police ofﬁcer Daniel Pantaleo for the killing of Eric Garner and are calling upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to follow the recommendations.

Rev. Al Sharpton and NAN have been at the forefront of the ﬁght for justice on behalf of the family of the unarmed Eric Garner since his death by chokehold in 2014 and have called on the Department of Justice to issue civil rights charges against NYPD ofﬁcer Daniel Pantaleo.

Rev. Al Sharpton will discuss this further on the ﬁnal day of NAN’s annual national convention on Saturday, April 21 during NAN’s live broadcast that can be viewed via livestream at www.nationalactionnetwork.net