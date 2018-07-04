Republicans Block Schiff Amendment to Prevent “Tent Cities” for Children on Military Installations

Amendment Would Have Prohibited Department of Defense from Building Facilities to House Immigrant Children

Washington, D.C – Today, Rep. AdamSchiff (D-CA) expressed disappointment that the House Majority blocked from the House Floor his proposed amendment that would have prohibited the Department of Defense from building facilities on military bases to house immigrant children separated from their parents at the border. The Trump Administration reported that between May 5- June 9, 2018, 2,342 children were separated from their parents, some separated by thousands of miles across more than a dozen states. In the Administration’s June 20th Executive Order, the Department of Defense was instructed to study the feasibility of building facilities to house children on military bases.

“Thousands of children are still being detained in facilities far away from their parents.

Despite statements to the contrary by the President, it is unclear when they will be reunited and if the Administration has truly ended its cruel policy of family separation,” said Schiff.

“Congress should prohibit the use of funds to hold more children in detention camps, and I am deeply disappointed that the House Majority has prevented a vote on a more humane policy towards children and families.”