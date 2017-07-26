Rep. Schiff Statement on Reported Implementation of Travel Restrictions to North Korea by State Department

Washington, DC – Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the sponsor of the bipartisan North Korea Travel Control Act released the following statement:

“I am pleased it appears the State Department will be implementing travel restrictions prohibiting US citizens from using their passports to visit North Korea. After the horriﬁc treatment of Otto Warmbier, only the latest American detained by the regime, limiting US travel is unfortunately sensible and necessary. I introduced the bipartisan North Korea Travel Control Act earlier this year, which would also accomplish such a prohibition and hope the legislation will be marked up prior to the August recess.”